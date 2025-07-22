Tying Tuesday: Versatile Selections

In this week’s Tying Tuesday, we’ve got four great patterns that will work in a wide variety of situations, for lots of different species. We kick things off with a sedge imitation built with lots of elk hair, creating a bushy, buoyant pattern that still sits low in the water. You can dead-drift it, swing it, or even pop it along the surface to draw strikes. Next up is a very buggy nymph/streamer hybrid from Steve Worley of Worley Bugger Fly Co. It’s ostensibly a stonefly pattern, but you can see how its general wiggliness in the water will attract attention from aggressive or simply curious trout, steelhead, or bass.

Next up is Matt O’Neal of Savage Flies, who shows us how to tie a simple micro version of John Barr’s legendary Slump Buster. It’s a great minnow pattern that you can fish with or without action. Finally, McFly Angler serves up a colorful dragonfly nymph that sinks quickly, rides hook-upward, and offers a buggy silhouette that will appeal to any species of fish looking for these large larvae.

Mikulak Sedge

Hook: 3X-long curved hook, size 8.

Thread: Pale olive, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tail/underbody: Natural elk hair, cleaned and stacked.

Body #1: Dark olive UV2 Seal-X dubbing.

Wing #1: Natural elk hair, cleaned and stacked.

Body #2: Dark olive UV2 Seal-X dubbing.

Wing #2: Natural elk hair, cleaned and stacked.

Body #3: Dark olive UV2 Seal-X dubbing.

Wing #3/head: Natural elk hair, cleaned and stacked.

Hackle: Brown saddle hackle, trimmed on the bottom.



Conehead Rubber-Leg Halfback Stone

Hook: 4X-long nymph/streamer hook (here a Kumoto K300), size 6.

Cone: Black nickel tungsten cone, size xl.

Thread: Black GSP, 1o0-denier.

Rear legs: Brown-gold barred rubber legs.

Rib: Black wire, medium.

Flash: Pearlescent tinsel, large.

Rear Body: 10 peacock herl swords.

Front legs: Brown-gold barred rubber legs.

Front body: 15 peacock herl swords.

Hackle: Brown saddle hackle.

Adhesive: Solarez Ultra Thin UV-Cure Resin.

Tools: Dubbing whirl.



Micro Slump Buster

Hook: 3X-long streamer hook, sizes 6-10.

Cone: Silver, size to match the hook.

Weight: Lead-free wire, .020.

Thread: Black, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Rib: Silver wire, brassie size.

Underbody: Cactus Chenille.

Back/tail: Grizzly Micro Rabbit Strip.

Hot spot: Pink UV2 UV2 Diamond Brite Dubbing.

Note: Tie this in any color combinations of chenille, fur, and dubbing you like.

Carter’s Rubber Leg Dragonfly

Hook: Barbless black-nickel jig hook (here a Risen 9030), size 12.

Thread: Light olive, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Eyes: Chartreuse bead-chain eyes, 3.2mm.

Adhesive #1: Solarez Ultra Thin UV-Cure Resin.

Tail: Olive rabbit-strip fibers.

Body: Olive chenille.

Legs: Speckled yellow Centipede Legs, small.

Hackle: Dyed-chartreuse grizzly wet-fly hackle.

Collar: Olive rabbit-strip dubbing.

Adhesive: Solarez Ultra Thin UV-Cure Resin.

Tools: Dubbing brush.

Note: Tie this in any color combinations of eyes, fur, chenille, and hackle you like.

