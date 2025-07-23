USA Fly Fishing Women’s Team Make History with Gold Medal

Earlier, we posted about the US Youth Fly Fishing Team winning their third gold medal in a row at the FIPS-Mouche world championship. They were not alone in celebrating, as the US Women’s team also took top honors. It was the the first ever gold medal for our female anglers, led by gold medalist Tess Weigand and silver medalist Melissa Smith. (See the results below.)

USA’s gold is the culmination of years of work by USA Fly Fishing Women’s Team, a nonprofit focused on creating pathways for women in competitive angling. Supported by USAngling’s broader mission to grow sport fishing in America and develop elite teams for global competition, this result affirms the importance of sustained investment, coaching, and access.

Click here for the full story at USAngling