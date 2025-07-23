Podcast: 15 Tips for Fishing Emergers, with Pat Dorsey

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

[Interview starts at 36:05]

Tom Rosenbauer is a liar. There aren’t 15 tips here; there are more. Tom gets a lot of questions about fishing emergers, so he put together this podcast on how to identify when fish are taking emergers and how to fish them. Not only that, world-famous and beloved fishing guide and author Pat Dorsey gives us his favorite fly patterns for fishing emergers including a couple secret ones.

In the Fly Box segment, there are some thoughtful questions and a few tips from listeners, including:

A great tip on casting with your non-dominant hand.

Will wildfire smoke affect trout populations?

If I hear there are native brook trout in a stream, how do I find out where they are?

A nice tip on untangling snarls of fly line.

Bigger brook trout started taking my nymphs on the swing instead of dead-drifted.

How should I take advantage of this next time?

How much of an incline in a small mountain stream can trout survive?

Two listeners want to know what type of floating line to put on their Euro rods when they switch to dry flies.

Why are some articulated streamers tied with the hook down and why are some tied with the hook up?

Brown trout are invasive in my cutthroat stream. Should I take them home to eat them, or just kill them and throw them up on the bank?

Is it ethical to back and fish a place on my own if a guide showed me the spot?

I have heard if you cut the welded loop off a fly line you can’t use it any more because it will absorb water. Is this true?

[This episode was originally aired on June 16th, 2023.]