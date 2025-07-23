Podcast: 15 Tips for Fishing Emergers, with Pat Dorsey
[Interview starts at 36:05]
Tom Rosenbauer is a liar. There aren’t 15 tips here; there are more. Tom gets a lot of questions about fishing emergers, so he put together this podcast on how to identify when fish are taking emergers and how to fish them. Not only that, world-famous and beloved fishing guide and author Pat Dorsey gives us his favorite fly patterns for fishing emergers including a couple secret ones.
In the Fly Box segment, there are some thoughtful questions and a few tips from listeners, including:
- A great tip on casting with your non-dominant hand.
- Will wildfire smoke affect trout populations?
- If I hear there are native brook trout in a stream, how do I find out where they are?
- A nice tip on untangling snarls of fly line.
- Bigger brook trout started taking my nymphs on the swing instead of dead-drifted.
- How should I take advantage of this next time?
- How much of an incline in a small mountain stream can trout survive?
- Two listeners want to know what type of floating line to put on their Euro rods when they switch to dry flies.
- Why are some articulated streamers tied with the hook down and why are some tied with the hook up?
- Brown trout are invasive in my cutthroat stream. Should I take them home to eat them, or just kill them and throw them up on the bank?
- Is it ethical to back and fish a place on my own if a guide showed me the spot?
- I have heard if you cut the welded loop off a fly line you can’t use it any more because it will absorb water. Is this true?
[This episode was originally aired on June 16th, 2023.]
