US Youth Fly Fishing Team Takes Gold for the 3rd Year in a Row

Last week, the 22nd FIPS Mouche World Youth Fly Fishing Championship was held in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and for the third consecutive year, the U.S. team came out on top. And it wasn’t even close. Over five days of fishing, the young U.S. anglers caught 130 more trout than the second-place Polish team. In addition to the team gold, Lawson Braun—the team captain, from Waynesville, North Carolina—earned individual gold medal and Blake Hall, from Marion, Virginia, brought home the individual bronze.

The U.S. Youth Team also took gold last year in the Czech Republic and in Bosnia in 2023.

For more information, visit the team’s Facebook page and website