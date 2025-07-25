How to Fix One of the Most Common Fly-Casting Mistakes

Many fly fishers have a casting trajectory that is low in the back and high in the front. This means that they have to make a radical change on the delivery stroke, eliminating the loop and causing the fly to follow a high curved path to the target. The cast often falls in a pile, failing to reach the desired distance, and the slightest breeze can knock it off course. Capt. Chris Myers demonstrates how you can correct this habit and begin making more effective and more accurate fly fishing casts.