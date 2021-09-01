Opinion: The Time to Revive Trout

Earlier this year, I had the chance to sit down with Dom Swentosky over at Troutbitten to have him on my podcast. We talked shop about a ton of different topics, but what I took away most from that chat was that Dom’s not one to back down from saying something that’s true – even if it’s uncomfortable.

That’s especially true of his latest piece, in which he argues that if you have to revive a trout after catching it, then it’s probably too late to release that fish.

See if you agree with Dom’s argument. You can read the piece here.