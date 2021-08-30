The Plight of the Great Salt Lake

The Great Salt Lake is the largest saline lake in the Western hemisphere, and a hugely important aquatic feature for millions of birds.

The Great Salt Lake is also a large contributor to overall fishery health in Utah, thanks to the lake-effect snowstorms it generates in the winter. Or, that it used to generate.

In this in-depth story from The Nature Conservancy, you can get a firsthand look at the dire situation the Great Salt Lake is in, and how its plight is indicative of water mismanagement and out-of-control growth throughout the West.

Read the story in full here.