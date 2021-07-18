G. Loomis Debuts New NRX+ TS2 Rod
G. Loomis has debuted a new specialty rod in its NRX+ line. This is in keeping with recent updates and expansions of specialty rods to Loomis’ existing product lines.
The NRX+ TS2 is designed for saltwater angling, and is available as a two-piece rod to provide better action and sensitivity for saltwater situations.
As expected, Loomis announced that this NRX+ TS2 is built with new, proprietary technologies that enable it to do more than previous rods.
You can view all the details here, or watch the video below.
