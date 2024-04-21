Dom Swentosky, over at Troutbitten, always has well-rounded opinions and insights into the more technical aspect of fly fishing. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that Dom favors a different style of indicator than what most of us use. His favorite is the Dorsey Yarn Indicator, which is a slightly different take on yarn indicators than what you’ve seen before.

You can read the whole post about these indicators, and even look at some videos about them, here.