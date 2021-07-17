New Plano EDGE Micro Fly Box

Plano has announced a new entry into its best-selling EDGE fly box line – the Micro EDGE. This new fly box combines all the features of the full-size EDGE , but sizes it down to better fit in vests, slings, and chest packs.

Below is a full press release from Plano. You can view more about the EDGE fly box here.

The Plano EDGE Micro Fly Tackle Box gives anglers everything they love about the EDGE Series—things like keeping water out, preventing rust and superior organization—in a pocket-sized package. Designed for fly anglers, the EDGE Micro Fly Tackle Box provides ample storage and accessibility to a variety of flies.

Inside, the EDGE Micro Fly provides three unique layers of fly storage in one box that is compact enough to fit in the pocket of a fly vest. Soft pads in the top two levels securely hold tiny jigs or flies, with ample space to separate wets, dries, nymphs or poppers. The base features Plano’s magnetic Dropzone that makes storing nymphs and extra-small flies extra convenient.

Anglers need not worry about moisture, even from recently fished and wet streamers. An innovative WaterWick divider with a rechargeable, moisture-wicking packet helps dry out wet Flies quickly. The Dri-Loc O-ring seals the box for maximum waterproofing when closed. In addition, Plano’s Rustrictor technology surrounds and protects flies to prevent rust and corrosion from occurring. The DuraView crystal-clear, polycarbonate lid offers a clear view of top layer contents while providing rugged protection. Plano’s EZ Label system makes for quick identification of all contents. An included carabiner gives ample attachment options.

KEY FEATURES:

• Three layers of small tackle storage

• Included carabiner for multiple attachment options

• WaterWick divider with reusable moisture-wicking packet

• Dri-Loc O-ring seal maintains waterproofing when closed

• Rustrictor technology delivers 360 degrees of rust-preventative protection

• EZ Label system for quick identification of contents

• DuraView crystal-clear polycarbonate lid

MSRP: $29.99

Availability: December 2021