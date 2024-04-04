Douglas Releases New DXF Gen 2 Rods

Douglas Outdoors has announced the release of their new DXF Gen 2 fly rods. These rods are the “next step” in the DXF lineup, according to the company, and feature a completely redesigned rod. The blank has been tweaked from the ground up with new materials, component have been updated, and Douglas claims this leads to a fly rod with “unparalleled feel, superb rod action, and optimal accuracy.”

The original DXF rods were great, and I fished them in a variety of models. I’m anxious to get my hands on the DXF Gen 2 to see what else the folks at Douglas have cooked up.

You can view more about the DXF Gen 2 rods here.