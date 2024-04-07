Orvis Endorsed Winners Announced

The folks over at Orvis have announced their winners of the 2024 Orvis-Endorsed Awards. Each year, “The Orvis Company [recognizes] excellence in sporting experiences through its Endorsed Lodges, Outfitters, and Guides Program (ELOG),” writes Phil Monahan.

While many criteria factor into winning in a given category, Monahan explains that the most important is customer feedback.

“The reviews from the customers who have experienced these operations are the ultimate arbiters of success,” Monahan wrote.

You can view the full list of winners here.