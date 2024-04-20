Orvis Podcast: This May Save Your Life

The most recent episode of the Orvis podcast features a conversation between Tom Rosenbauer and Ralph Cutter. Cutter is a lifelong angler who has decades of experience in whitewater situations, as well as performing water rescues. He shares tips on what to do if you fall in while wearing waders (including an observation that we’ve been taught how to handle that situation all wrong) and some other tips for safely wading.

You can listen to the show here.