America’s Most Endangered Rivers

American Rivers, the conservation group that has worked to address problems with waterways in America for a half-century, released their 2024 report of the country’s most endangered rivers.

These rivers face a variety of problems, but common among them are pollution and habitat degradation.

Of note is that each river in New Mexico makes the list, as does the Kobuk River in Alaska. Other rivers include the Trinity in California and the Blackwater in West Virginia.

You can find the entire list, along with a description of what specific problems each river faces, here.