Pro Tip: Stretch For Success

In this recent story over at the Orvis blog, Phil Monahan reminds anglers, who might just be getting out for the first time this year, of a handy little trick. After a winter of being spooled tight on your reel, your line and leader might more closely resemble a slinky than the long loops we need for effective fly fishing. Stretching those items out to remove the memory can help the entire process move smoother as you get back on the water.

