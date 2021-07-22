Costa Updates ‘Untangled’ Collection

Costa’s Untangled collection of sunglasses is made from recycled fishing nets – something Costa says is the leading cause of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans.

They launched the Untangled line of glasses in 2018, and in 2021, we’re getting updated frames and styles.

Below is a press release from Costa about this new collection.

For more than 38 years, Costa Sunglasses has been driven to protect the watery world it calls home. Continuing to put its mission into action by building products with purpose, Costa is announcing the next generation of The Untangled Collection, sunglasses built from recycled fishing nets. The four new performance frames are built with a more functional and durable NetPlus™ material that is 97% recycled fishing nets and 3% performance additive – allowing Costa to now build sunglasses with maximum coverage and protection for long days on the water.

Discarded fishing nets and gear are the most harmful form of plastic pollution in our oceans. Working hand in hand with its partner Bureo, Costa is taking discarded fishing nets and giving them a new life. Ever since the original Untangled Collection of lifestyle frames debuted in 2018, Costa has been working to further advance the recycling and molding techniques to sustainably build frames that are better-suited for its core community of watermen and women. In addition to the upgraded NetPlus material, which has a 100% traceable supply chain, the new frames [Santiago, Antille, Pargo, and Caleta] feature recycled aluminum logos and recyclable, polarized, and color-enhancing 580® mineral glass lenses.

“This collection represents a multi-year collaboration with Costa,” says Kevin Ahearn, Bureo Co-Founder. “We’ve been working since the original Untangled launch in 2018 to enhance the physical and mechanical properties of our material by making improvements throughout our supply chain, allowing Costa to expand the collection across new performance applications. The new NetPlus material represents a huge step forward in material technology while continuing to support our mission to expand net collection efforts.”

Santiago [named after Chile’s capital], offers a protective, maximum coverage frame specifically designed for anglers. Hooding and side shields prevent light from leaking in so you can stay focused on the fish. Keeper-ready temples and Hydrolite rubber grips keep your frames locked in place and the vented nose pads help reduce fogging. A little brother to Santiago, Pargo has a more modern style, but with all of the same technical features as its brother. Like the fish bearing its namesake – often referred to as a Dog Snapper – Pargo shows it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the angler.

Named after the 1,500 mile chain of Caribbean islands, Antille is a hybrid frame combining a youthful style and performance features. Mirco top shields and hooding help minimize light leak so you can spot the next island, reef, or siesta spot. Temple grips and a vented rubber nose pad keep your frames locked in place and help to reduce fogging. Caleta is named after the small coastal coves of Chile. Its fluid lines and feminine shape make it the perfect frame for the waterwoman in all of us. The Caleta performs as well as you.

“Costa has always been deeply rooted in conservation. We strive to source traceable, sustainable materials and incorporate water-friendly principles into our products, our brand—and our daily lives,” says Jessica Bryant, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Costa Sunglasses. “We first launched the Untangled Collection with beach lifestyle frames made from 100% recycled nets. These frames grew our tribe — but our core team pushed for even more. With this new collection, sustainability truly meets performance. When you look through a pair of Untangled sunglasses, you share our vision for healthier oceans.”

Starting at $199, everyone can be an agent for change. The Untangled Collection is now available at Costa Sunglasses, where you can also find additional information on Costa and its full collection of best-selling sunglasses.