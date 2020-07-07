Hardy Releases New Ultralite LL Rod Series

Hardy – a company long revered for their classic reels, and lately, their fantastic fly rods – recently announced a new rod series, dubbed the Ultralite LL.

These rods are designed to work primarily as Euro nymphing tools, although a few of the models double as dry-dropper rods. Ranging in length from 9’2″ to 11’2″, and in weights 0-4, the Ultralite LL series looks to be everything the modern angler needs in a Euro nymphing rod.

Hardy uses a new high-modulus Sintrix NSX blank on the Ultralite LL, along with new titanium recoil stripping guides featuring ceramic inserts. And, on some models, Hardy has optimized the guide spacing for technique-specific applications. For example, the 10’8″ 2wt Ultralite LL has a low-positioned stripping guide, placed to reduce line sag when Euro nymphing.

Rounding out the rods are downlocking reel seats on some models, in addition to an unsanded, high-gloss blank. The Ultralite LL will be available from your local Hardy dealer on September 15th.