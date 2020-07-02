RIO Announces The Release Of Their New Flagship Tier Of Fly Lines

Following on from last month’s release of their new coating technology, SlickCast, RIO brings their new Elite tier of fly lines to fly fishers worldwide.

RIO’s Elite tier of fly lines are the highest performing, most technically advanced fly lines created. Elite freshwater fly lines are built on RIO’s new ConnectCore Plus – their next-generation, low-stretch core. Fly lines built on this core are ultra-smooth, have exceptionally durability, and the added benefits of incredible levels of sensitivity when casting and fishing.

ConnectCore Plus gives anglers all the benefits of a low-stretch core – enhanced sensitivity, less wasted energy and faster hook set – with a significantly longer lifespan. It also allows hand stretching to easily remove memory coils for a more direct connection to fish and fly.

In addition, every Elite fly line is manufactured with RIO’s new SlickCast – the slickest, most durable coating on the market one that produces the least amount of friction ever measured on a fly line

RIO’s Elite tier launches with four key trout tapers; the Elite RIO Gold (WF4 to WF8), Elite RIO Grand (WF4 to WF8), Elite RIO Perception (WF3 to WF8) and Elite Technical Trout (WF3 to WF6). Lines in this new tier are also built with MaxFloat Tip Technology – RIO’s high floating line tip, SureFire – RIO’s triple color line marking system that makes it easy to gauge distances and load, with a quick glance, and EasyID – RIO’s printed line marking system that allows anglers to quickly and easily identify each line.

Find RIO’s Elite fly lines at your local fly shop, or online, with an MSRP of $119.99.