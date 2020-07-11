Winston Releases New Gaiters

The Winston Rod Company, located in the heart of wild trout fishing in Southwestern Montana, today announced the first of its new TROUTGAITER designs as part of it’s fly fishing accessories program. These face and neck coverings provide a colorful addition to your face

covering/gaiter collection while fishing, hiking or for a variety of activities.

These beautiful new TROUTGAITER™ designs utilize a trout-themed approach to wearing neck gaiters. In fact, several of the new TROUTGAITER™ incorporate the spectacular trout

paintings of celebrated artist James Prosek. James donated the use of his artwork, and together with Winston and Bauer, we donated to Trout Unlimited in Montana to help with TUs important coldwater conservation efforts.

According to Winston Sales Manager, Adam Hutchison, “We were first introduced to James’ paintings almost 15 years ago with Winston’s “Not Recommended by Big Fish Anywhere”

campaign. We have introduced this new series of new gaiter designs not only revisiting this theme but with several new styles to be rolled out in the coming weeks. We are also introducing our Bauer Fly Reels Colorful Reels TROUTGAITER™.”

The new TROUTGAITERS are available to order now on the Winston website at

www.winstonrods.com bauerflyreel.com and at Winston and Bauer dealers everywhere.

For more information visit www.winstonrods.com. To make a purchase, contact your favorite Winston dealer or buy now directly from the website:

https://shop.winstonrods.com/collections/new-accessories-for-2020/products/new-

winston-troutgaiters