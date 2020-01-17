Fish Facts: Lahontan Cutthroat

The Lahontan cutthroat trout captures the imagination of anglers everywhere, for two reasons. The first being that it’s just incredible the fish even exists today (it’s a true conservation miracle) and the second, of course, being that these things grow pretty damn big.

Thankfully, you can get your Lahontan fix without the trip to Pyramid Lake in a recent piece from Phil Monahan, over at Orvis. In it, Phil details all you need to know – and things you probably didn’t know yet – about the largest trout native to North America.