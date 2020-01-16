Vintage Fly Fishing in Alaska

Continuing the theme of Throwback Thursday, I scoured up this old video about fly fishing in Alaska. It’s a gem, because it shows us a glimpse into the Katmai area of the state, long before the issues that plague it were even considered. And, as the narrator says, it’s rare for a cast in the Brooks River to not hook a fish.

If you already didn’t have enough desire to go to Alaska, this old video just might seal the deal for you.