New Study Reveals Need for Tarpon Protections

Tarpon are one of the most popular game fish in the world – not just in fly fishing circles. Their popularity is understandable, since they’re renowned as fighters, jump out of the gym, and grow to enormous sizes.

Now, the results of a study that lasted 18 years show us that the prized game fish is in need of protections. This study looked at migration patterns for Atlantic tarpon, and found that the fish are in need of extra help if they’re to sustain current levels. You can – and should – read more about the study here.