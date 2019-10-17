Hardy has announced the release of their new MTX-S reel, their “first fly reel to feature a hybrid carbon fiber and alloy main frame construction with a sealed disc drag system. The new reel is Hardy’s lightest sealed drag reel ever and built for chasing game fish of all sizes.”

Read more in the press release below.

Hardy® Debuts the New MTX-S Reel – Its Lightest Sealed Drag Reel Ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (October 11, 2019) – Hardy®, a leader in innovative fly fishing products, announces the new MTX-S reel, its first fly reel to feature a hybrid carbon fiber and alloy main frame construction with a sealed disc drag system. The new reel is Hardy’s lightest sealed drag reel ever and built for chasing game fish of all sizes.

The new reel boasts a bold step forward in reel design with stunning industrial design cues and all the features anglers have come to expect from Hardy. The MTX-S features a carbon fiber sealed drag system, captive spool release and high line capacity. In addition, the new reel is strong, lightweight and offers a 340-degree color-coded drag regulator.

“Hardy has long been known for innovation and this reel is no exception,” said Andrew Wheeler, global brand director for Hardy. “The new MTX-S reel, complete with its sealed drag system, gives anglers a lightweight reel with features designed for all fly fishing adventures.”

The new Hardy MTX-S reel is available in three sizes – 3/4/5, 5/6/7 and 7/8/9 – each with a protective neoprene case. The new MTX-S reels will be available in retail stores in October 2019 and retail from $449 to $549, depending on reel size.

For more information, visit HardyFishing.com.

