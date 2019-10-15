Patagonia has announced a new line of waders. The Swiftcurrent Waders are “lighter, stronger, and intelligently designed for active anglers.”

Read more in the press release below.

Patagonia Announces New Swiftcurrent Line of Waders — Their Most Innovative, Durable, and Environmentally Responsible Waders to Date.

VENTURA, Calif. (October 14, 2019) — After years of painstaking engineering, meticulous research, and constant in-the-field testing Patagonia is pleased to announce the most innovative waders they have ever designed — the new Swiftcurrent line of waders.

Lighter, stronger, and intelligently designed for active anglers, the Swiftcurrent Waders are better in every way. New design features including truly articulated legs and a gusseted crotch for freedom of movement, beefier zippers, a more precise and intuitive suspender system, heavy-duty scuff guards at the ankle, a new Secure Stretch wading belt and innovative bootie technology are among the many improvements that make the Swiftcurrent waders significantly more durable and allow anglers to move better in and out of the water.

Considering the needs of both anglers and the environment, every wader in the Swiftcurrent line is transitioning to 100% recycled face fabrics that surpass their rigorous H2No® Performance Standard for waterproofness and durability. Swiftcurrent Waders are constructed from Patagonia’s innovative, 4-layer fabrics. Designed and engineered by Patagonia, they are the most durable, puncture-resistant and comfortable waterproof/breathable materials Patagonia has ever made. These materials allow Patagonia to craft waders with superior comfort and fit while sacrificing nothing in performance and reducing impact on the environment. The result is a durable, athletic wader that isn’t baggy, doesn’t bunch up and looks just as good as it performs.

Recognizing that fit greatly impacts both comfort and performance, Swiftcurrent Waders also feature a gusseted crotch. Based on the proven patterning of their Packable Waders, every style in the new Swiftcurrent lineup utilizes a gusseted crotch that makes rock-hopping, log-jumping and steep bank descents easier, and eliminates the need for complex taping and reinforcement, which creates more durable and better-fitting waders.

Additionally, the Swiftcurrent Waders have innovative booties that feature a more precise, anatomical and sock-like fit. These booties are also designed to resist compaction over time and are poly-grid lined for warmth and comfort.

The Swiftcurrent line includes six different waders:

Men’s Swiftcurrent Expedition Zip-Front Waders: These are the burliest, most feature-rich waders in the line. Engineered to handle the most extreme conditions, the Expeditions have an athletic fit with room for layering and intuitive, industry-leading features. An EZ-Lock suspender system delivers quick and secure height adjustments for a more precise fit. And for comfort and durability, these waders feature removable foam kneepads. A beefy new YKK® front zipper is submersible, fully waterproof and resists corrosion for consistent operation. Additionally, handwarmer pockets have zip flaps to eliminate line snags, and internal organization includes two generous drop-in pockets, a flip-out waterproof, zippered pocket, two daisy chains, and exterior stash pockets with water-resistant zippers offer secure storage. The Swiftcurrent Expedition Zip-Front Waders will be available for $749.00.

Swiftcurrent Expedition Waders: For anglers who don’t need a full zip-front, the these are still equally burly and feature-rich. Engineered to handle the most extreme conditions, the Expeditions have an athletic fit with room for layering and intuitive, industry-leading features. The Swiftcurrent Waders will be available for $649.00.

Women’s Swiftcurrent Waders: These deliver uncompromising performance and durability in a female-specific design. Delivering fish-forward features, easy movement and comfort in the widest range of conditions, these waders have an athletic fit that allows room for layering. The Women’s Swiftcurrent Waders will be available for $499.00.

Men’s Swiftcurrent Waders: Whether casting for hungry, late-season trout, tubing a mountain lake, or exploring a beach for sea-runs, the Men’s Swiftcurrent Waders are designed to allow freedom of motion and accommodate under-wader layering, making them the first choice for anglers who require durable, all-water, all-season waders. These waders will be available for $499.00.

Men’s Swiftcurrent Packable Waders: Designed for backpackers, hot weather and explorers, the Men’s Swiftcurrent Packable Waders are the most technically advanced waders Patagonia has ever made. River-tested and made for adventure, the Packables roll up into a burrito-sized stuffsack and weigh just 36 ounces. They will be available for $399.00.

Swiftcurrent Wading Pants: These pants are perfect for travel, hot weather or any situation where deep wading is not required. Incredibly lightweight, tough and comfortable, the Swiftcurrent Wading Pants deliver true versatility to your fishing. These will be available for $349.

The entire Patagonia Swiftcurrent line of waders will be available for Spring 2020.

About Patagonia

We’re in business to save our home planet.

Founded by Yvon Chouinard in 1973, Patagonia is an outdoor apparel company based in Ventura, California. A certified B Corporation, the company is recognized internationally for its commitment to product quality and environmental activism—and its contributions of more than $100 million in grants and in-kind donations to date.

For more information about Patagonia Fly Fishing, please visit their website and follow Patagonia Fly Fish on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Corey Simpson

Communications Manager :: Product and Sport Community

PATAGONIA

208.720.3456

[email protected]