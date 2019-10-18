{"pos":"top","cat":"gear","type":"article","format":"default"}

IFTD 2019 New Product Showcase Awards Announced

October 18, 2019 By: Marshall Cutchin

IFTD Fly Fishing Show

MidCurrent “Inside the Box” crew hard at work yesterday at the annual IFTD show in Denver.

As voted on by retailers/buyers/guides and credentialed media attending the annual IFTD, which ends today in Denver, CO.   Votes could be cast for new products that are either newly available or will become available during 2020.

New Product Showcase Awards

Accessories – Under $100
Simms Fishing Products, Pro Nipper

Accessories – Over $100
RISING, Travel Net

Gift Items – Under $100
Danforth Art, Danforth Art

Youth Product – Gear/Apparel
Fishpond, Tenderfoot Youth Vest

Entertainment/Education
Anglers Book Supply, STEELHEAD FLY TYING

Fly Box/Storage System – Gear
Fishpond, Fly Dock

Fly Hooks – Gear
Umpqua Feather Merchants, XT050 Stubby T (#10-18)

Fly Tying Vices and Tying Tools – Gear
Renzetti, Streamer Pedestal Base

Fly Tying Materials
Hareline Dubbin, Bling Rabbit Strips™

Eco Friendly – Gear
Patagonia, Black Hole Gear Tote

Luggage (Bags, Backpacks) – Gear
Simms Fishing Products, GTS Roller Duffel – 110L

Chest-Pack/Vest – Gear
Fishpond, Flathead Sling

Boat/Personal WaterCraft – Gear
Outcast Sporting Gear, IK Angler 11′

Fly Line – Freshwater
Scientific Anglers, Amplitude Infinity

Fly Line – Saltwater
Scientific Anglers, Amp Smooth Infinity Salt

Leader/Tippet – Gear
Scientific Anglers, Absolute Trout Tippet

Fly Pattern – Freshwater
Flymen Fishing Company, Micro Changer

Fly Pattern – Saltwater
Umpqua Feather Merchants, Skok Strong-Arm Crab

Fly Rod – Freshwater
Sage Fly Fishing, TROUT LL

Fly Rod – Saltwater
Scott Fly Rods, Sector Series

Fly Rod – 2 Handed/Spey
Sage Fly Fishing, TROUT SPEY HD

Reel – Freshwater
Ross Reels, San Miguel

Reel – Saltwater
Abel Reels, VAYA

Men’s – Waders
Simms Fishing Products, G4Z® Stockingfoot Wader

Men’s – Outerwear
Simms Fishing Products, G4 Pro® Jacket

Men’s –General Apparel
Simms Fishing Products, SolarFlex UltraCool Armor

Men’s – Wading Boots
Simms Fishing Products, G4 Pro® Boot

Women’s – Waders
Simms Fishing Products, Women’s G3 Guide™ Z Wader

Women’s – Outerwear
Simms Fishing Products, Women’s G3 Guide™ Jacket

Women’s – General Apparel
Patagonia, Women’s Bugstopper Leggings

Best of Show
Scott Fly Rods, Sector Series