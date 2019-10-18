IFTD 2019 New Product Showcase Awards Announced
As voted on by retailers/buyers/guides and credentialed media attending the annual IFTD, which ends today in Denver, CO. Votes could be cast for new products that are either newly available or will become available during 2020.
New Product Showcase Awards
Accessories – Under $100
Simms Fishing Products, Pro Nipper
Accessories – Over $100
RISING, Travel Net
Gift Items – Under $100
Danforth Art, Danforth Art
Youth Product – Gear/Apparel
Fishpond, Tenderfoot Youth Vest
Entertainment/Education
Anglers Book Supply, STEELHEAD FLY TYING
Fly Box/Storage System – Gear
Fishpond, Fly Dock
Fly Hooks – Gear
Umpqua Feather Merchants, XT050 Stubby T (#10-18)
Fly Tying Vices and Tying Tools – Gear
Renzetti, Streamer Pedestal Base
Fly Tying Materials
Hareline Dubbin, Bling Rabbit Strips™
Eco Friendly – Gear
Patagonia, Black Hole Gear Tote
Luggage (Bags, Backpacks) – Gear
Simms Fishing Products, GTS Roller Duffel – 110L
Chest-Pack/Vest – Gear
Fishpond, Flathead Sling
Boat/Personal WaterCraft – Gear
Outcast Sporting Gear, IK Angler 11′
Fly Line – Freshwater
Scientific Anglers, Amplitude Infinity
Fly Line – Saltwater
Scientific Anglers, Amp Smooth Infinity Salt
Leader/Tippet – Gear
Scientific Anglers, Absolute Trout Tippet
Fly Pattern – Freshwater
Flymen Fishing Company, Micro Changer
Fly Pattern – Saltwater
Umpqua Feather Merchants, Skok Strong-Arm Crab
Fly Rod – Freshwater
Sage Fly Fishing, TROUT LL
Fly Rod – Saltwater
Scott Fly Rods, Sector Series
Fly Rod – 2 Handed/Spey
Sage Fly Fishing, TROUT SPEY HD
Reel – Freshwater
Ross Reels, San Miguel
Reel – Saltwater
Abel Reels, VAYA
Men’s – Waders
Simms Fishing Products, G4Z® Stockingfoot Wader
Men’s – Outerwear
Simms Fishing Products, G4 Pro® Jacket
Men’s –General Apparel
Simms Fishing Products, SolarFlex UltraCool Armor
Men’s – Wading Boots
Simms Fishing Products, G4 Pro® Boot
Women’s – Waders
Simms Fishing Products, Women’s G3 Guide™ Z Wader
Women’s – Outerwear
Simms Fishing Products, Women’s G3 Guide™ Jacket
Women’s – General Apparel
Patagonia, Women’s Bugstopper Leggings
Best of Show
Scott Fly Rods, Sector Series
