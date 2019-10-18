IFTD 2019 New Product Showcase Awards Announced

As voted on by retailers/buyers/guides and credentialed media attending the annual IFTD, which ends today in Denver, CO. Votes could be cast for new products that are either newly available or will become available during 2020.

New Product Showcase Awards

Accessories – Under $100

Simms Fishing Products, Pro Nipper

Accessories – Over $100

RISING, Travel Net

Gift Items – Under $100

Danforth Art, Danforth Art

Youth Product – Gear/Apparel

Fishpond, Tenderfoot Youth Vest

Entertainment/Education

Anglers Book Supply, STEELHEAD FLY TYING

Fly Box/Storage System – Gear

Fishpond, Fly Dock

Fly Hooks – Gear

Umpqua Feather Merchants, XT050 Stubby T (#10-18)

Fly Tying Vices and Tying Tools – Gear

Renzetti, Streamer Pedestal Base

Fly Tying Materials

Hareline Dubbin, Bling Rabbit Strips™

Eco Friendly – Gear

Patagonia, Black Hole Gear Tote

Luggage (Bags, Backpacks) – Gear

Simms Fishing Products, GTS Roller Duffel – 110L

Chest-Pack/Vest – Gear

Fishpond, Flathead Sling

Boat/Personal WaterCraft – Gear

Outcast Sporting Gear, IK Angler 11′

Fly Line – Freshwater

Scientific Anglers, Amplitude Infinity

Fly Line – Saltwater

Scientific Anglers, Amp Smooth Infinity Salt

Leader/Tippet – Gear

Scientific Anglers, Absolute Trout Tippet

Fly Pattern – Freshwater

Flymen Fishing Company, Micro Changer

Fly Pattern – Saltwater

Umpqua Feather Merchants, Skok Strong-Arm Crab

Fly Rod – Freshwater

Sage Fly Fishing, TROUT LL

Fly Rod – Saltwater

Scott Fly Rods, Sector Series

Fly Rod – 2 Handed/Spey

Sage Fly Fishing, TROUT SPEY HD

Reel – Freshwater

Ross Reels, San Miguel

Reel – Saltwater

Abel Reels, VAYA

Men’s – Waders

Simms Fishing Products, G4Z® Stockingfoot Wader

Men’s – Outerwear

Simms Fishing Products, G4 Pro® Jacket

Men’s –General Apparel

Simms Fishing Products, SolarFlex UltraCool Armor

Men’s – Wading Boots

Simms Fishing Products, G4 Pro® Boot

Women’s – Waders

Simms Fishing Products, Women’s G3 Guide™ Z Wader

Women’s – Outerwear

Simms Fishing Products, Women’s G3 Guide™ Jacket

Women’s – General Apparel

Patagonia, Women’s Bugstopper Leggings