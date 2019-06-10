New Study to Explore Perceptions of Recreational Fishing
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst are looking for survey participants to help gather information about what people think of recreational fishing and catch-and-release practices. The survey includes questions as well as responses to catch-and-release images from social media. Survey participants will be entered in a drawing to receive a Patagonia Stormfront Roll Top Pack. For more information on participating in the survey, click here.
