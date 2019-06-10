{"pos":"top","cat":"conservation","type":"article","format":"default"}

New Study to Explore Perceptions of Recreational Fishing

June 10, 2019 By: Erin Block

Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst are looking for survey participants to help gather information about what people think of recreational fishing and catch-and-release practices. The survey includes questions as well as responses to catch-and-release images from social media. Survey participants will be entered in a drawing to receive a Patagonia Stormfront Roll Top Pack. For more information on participating in the survey, click here.