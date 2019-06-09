Skagit River Steelhead Season in Jeopardy

Due to Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife budget cuts, the popular catch and release steelhead season on the Skagit river may be cut. “Sustainable angling is a powerful tool for building support for conservation,” said Rich Simms, Wild Steelhead Coalition co-founder and boardmember. “While we recognize the difficult budget situation the Department faces and strongly support Olympia ending the underfunding of our fish and wildlife, we believe WDFW should do everything possible to keep the Skagit catch and release steelhead fishery open.” Read more via the Wild Steelhead Coalition.