Tippets: Underwater World of Bluegill, Fly Rod Selection for Saltwater
- This amazing underwater footage shows the world of bluegills and the dangers they face. Watch closely for a northern pike strike. Via Outdoor Hub.
- Selecting gear for a saltwater trip can be overwhelming and often focus is on the rod. However, as Louis Cahill writes, the fly line may be the more important choice. “How the rod and line work together to present the fly is what’s really important. I start by choosing the line I want to fish, then I choose the rod I like to cast it. I find I can carry fewer fly rods and catch more fish.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
←Previous Story
Tippets: Spirituality of Steelhead, Winter Streamers
Show Comments