Check out the Brooks Falls “Bear Cam” from Alaska

One of my favorite things to do this time of year is to watch the incredible action taking place at Brooks Falls in Alaska’s Katmai National Park. Watch sockeye salmon attempt to leap the falls, as well as the many brown bears who gather to gorge themselves on these anadromous fish. The camera is live twenty-four hours a day—although it’s powered by solar and occasionally goes dark—so something different is going on each time you tune in.

Watch salmon leaping up the falls, while brown bears compete with each other for the best fishing spots. The largest and most successful bears can catch and eat more than 30 salmon (over 120 pounds) per day! Bears are most abundant at Brooks Falls in late June and July during the sockeye salmon migration, but also keep an eye out for bald eagles, lots of gulls, and maybe even the occasional wolf trying to partake in the salmon buffet.