Tippets: Cold Weather Tips, Mastering Grip
- From safety in numbers to moving up a size in wading boots, Zach Matthews outlines ten cold weather fishing tips to keep you safe, happy, and successful on the water in winter months. Via The Itinerant Angler.
- Slight movements can be the difference between catching fish or getting skunked. In this article, Domenick Swentosky writes about the importance of your grip in the efficacy of the entire cast. “It’s the small, minor movements that make the difference between hitting the center of a seam at thirty-five feet, or hitting the edge of it,” he writes. “Accuracy matters. And more than anything else, it’s the fine motions of the rod tip that determine our fate.” Via Troutbitten.
←Previous Story
Tippets: Underwater World of Bluegill, Fly Rod Selection for Saltwater
Show Comments