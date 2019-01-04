Tippets: Spirituality of Steelhead, Winter Streamers
- In this recent post, Kenov Lokensgard writes about steelhead and spirituality. “We rarely hear Non-Native fishers describe their relationship to salmon and steelhead as spiritual. Yet, an Idaho angler and guide named Jerry Meyers did just that in a column, entitled “A Spiritual Loss,” for the Idaho Falls Post Register.” Read the column in its entirety via The Literary Fly Fisher.
- During colder months a trout’s metabolism slows and they don’t feed as much or often as in warmer conditions. “Additionally, insect activity is minimal on many waters during the winter, so trout rely more on baitfish as a primary food source,” writes Tim Linehan of Linehan Outfitting Co. Read his picks for the top three streamer patterns for winter fishing in Montana via Orvis.
Tippets: Drifting Podcast from Yeti, Fly Fishing and Hope
