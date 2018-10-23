Renzetti’s sixth annual Fly Fishing and Rod Building Fair will be held Dec 7-8, 2018, in Titusville, Florida. The event will feature Bob Clouser, Jon Cave, Bob Popovics and Nick Curcione, among others.

Top Fly Fishers and Rod Builders at Renzetti’s Fly Fishing Fair

Fly fishing’s legendary anglers and instructors come to Titusville, FL, Saturday, Dec 7-8th for Renzetti’s 6th Fly Fishing and Rod Building Fair. Bob Clouser, Jon Cave, Bob Popovics, Nick Curcione, and many others will give programs on and teach all aspects of the sport, including fly tying and fly casting. Curtis Baker, Dennis Papike among others will teach some technique in custom rod building and exhibit their work.

The 6th Fly Fishing and Rod Building Fair will be held at Renzetti’s manufacturing facility, 8800 Grissom Pkwy, Titusville, FL on Friday, Dec 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday Dec 8, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The cost for this two-day event is $25.00 advanced purchase. Children under 15 are free. Other events such as a One Day Ladies fly fishing school With Capt. Sarah Gardner and a One Day fly fishing school with Bob Clouser and Jon Cave is scheduled Dec. 7th. Limited seating for this classes and reservation is required by Nov 20th. For more information, please visit:

https://www.rdflyfishing.com/collections/fly-fishing-rod-building-fair

Renzetti along with Custom Gheenoe is donating a Custom Gheenoe Lo Tide 10, retailing for $1995, and selling raffle tickets for $1.00.

Renzetti’s Fly Fishing Fair promotes fly fishing education through programs, workshops, and hands-on teaching from the fly fishing’s most knowledgeable and widely respected fly anglers and instructors and in 2018 is raising money for Bullsugar.org and Merrit Island Wildlife Association Education Building Project. Renzetti Inc. is recognized worldwide for their precision fly tying and rod building equipment.

Join our legendary fly fishers, rod builders, and event partners on Friday Dec 7th for a “An Evening with the Legends” reception and bid on the many quality items in our auction. All proceeds from this event will benefit the organizations mentioned. The cost ranges from $175.00 to $75.00 per person, RSVP by November 25th.

Renzetti’s 6th Fly Fishing and Rod Building Fair is co-sponsored by R-Distribution LLC, Custom Ghenooe, Tibor Reels.

For more information, Visit us at https://www.rdflyfishing.com/collections/fly-fishing-rod-building-fair or call 321- 267-7705

