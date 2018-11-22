Loon’s Spirit of Giving Sweepstakes

To celebrate the holiday season, Loon has partnered with other brands in the Spirit of Giving sweepstakes. “We all know it’s better to give than receive. We’ve teamed up with some of our favorite brands to give away a couple HUGE prize packs worth over $3,000 and spread some holiday cheer. To enter, go to http://bit.ly/spirit_of_giving and enter to win.” The Loon Spirit of Giving will run Nov. 27- Dec. 4, 2018.