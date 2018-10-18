Lefty Kreh Estate Auction

An auction of Lefty Kreh’s estate will be sold at Lang’s Auction on October 27-28, 2018. The catalog of auction holdings can be viewed online and bidding will go live on October 27th . To bid you must register and account and log in. You can get the Lang’s Auction App for both Android and iPhone, and a live feed of the auction will be available. Visit this Facebook event page for more details.
