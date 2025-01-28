Tying Tuesday: Mayflies and Wire Bodies

This week’s Tying Tuesday focuses on two smaller mayfly patterns (although one can be tied in larger sizes) and ends with a great how-to video about using wire in your flies. I know it’s still January, but it feels good to be tying mayflies and dreaming of the first hatches, even if they don’t start for another few months.

Our first fly this week is a personal favorite of mine. I’m of the opinion you’ll never have too many Sparkle Duns in your box. Often, this is the only fly I use when fish are extra-picky during mayfly hatches. It’s such a fantastic pattern, and it’s simple to tie, as well.

Sparkle Dun

Hook: Mustad Heritage R30 sizes 12-20.

Thread: Gray, 14/0 or 50-denier.

Wing: Deer hair.

Trailing Shuck: Brown and yellow Z-Lon.

Body: Light olive Superfine dubbing.

Our next fly is a fantastic little mayfly nymph that might pull double duty as a stonefly in some rivers. Tied by Davie McPhail, this Flat Stone Clinger nymph is relatively simple, but I love how buggy and complex it looks. I’m definitely putting a few of these in my box.

Flat Stone Clinger

Hook: Fulling Mill 5125 Jig Force Short size 16.

Bead: Metallic brown slotted tungsten, 2.8mm.

Thread: Light Cahill 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tail: Fiery ginger Coq de Leon.

Rib: Brown UTC wire, small.

Body: Rabbit body fur.

Thorax: Brown olive CDC fibers.

Thorax cover: Dark brown pheasant tail.

Legs: Brown olive partridge feather.

Adhesive: UV-cure resin.

And wrapping up Tying Tuesday this week is another episode in the Skill Builder series from Fly Fish Food. This video focuses on how you can make stronger, longer-lasting bodies by using a different techniques when adding wire to your flies. This is one of those videos I wish had been around when I started tying.