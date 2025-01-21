Tying Tuesday: Mayflies, Midges, and Shrimp

I’m definitely dreaming of warmer weather, and in this week’s Tying Tuesday you’ll be treated to a nice little mayfly pattern, perfect for tossing during early spring hatches. Then, you’ll learn about a midge (which, admittedly, you could use right now), and that’s followed up by an interesting shrimp pattern for anyone looking to chase permit and bonefish while the rest of us freeze.

In the first video, Madison (from the Idaho Falls branch of Fly Fish Food) teaches us how to tie the Fluff Top Mayfly. This is a simple fly, and it offers a fantastic silhouette on the water. I can certainly see some uses for this out on my local spring creeks, especially for the pickier fish.

Fluff Top Mayfly

Hook: TMC 2488 Nymph Hook, size 14.

Thread: White SemperFli Nano Silk Ultra Fine, 50-denier.

Shuck: Brown Sparkle Emerger Yarn.

Rib: Shimp Pink Veevus Iridescent Thread.

Body: Light Cahill turkey biot.

Adhesive: Superglue.

Post: Light tan Parapost Yarn.

Wing: White CDC fibers.

Thorax: Pink PMD Tactical Dry Fly Dub.

Up next is a fly—the Redneck Midge, from AvidMax—that speaks to my home roots. I’m of the opinion that you can never have too many midge patterns, and I love getting creative with new imitations. This one has just enough flash to stand out, but it’s not overdone. Plus, it should be an easy tie.

Redneck Midge

Hook: Tiemco 2488, sizes 18-22.

Bead: Black tungsten, 2mm.

Thread #1: Olive, 70-denier or 8/0.

Rib: Black Ultra Wire, small.

Hot Spot: Red Holographic Tinsel, small.

Thread #2: Black, 50-denier or 10/0.

Flash back: Opal tinsel, medium.

Dubbing: Black hare’s-ear dubbing, guard hairs removed.

Resin: Solarez Bone Dry.

Our last fly is one I’ve never seen or heard of before. The Shrouser is a shrimp version of the Crouser—which is a hybrid of a crab and a Clouser Minnow. According to All Points Fly Shop, it’s a fan favorite for their clients chasing bonefish and permit. It looks relatively simple.

Shrouser

Hook: Ahrex SA254 Salt Jig Hook, size 2.

Thread: White, 140-denier or 6/0.

Weight: Gold dumbbell, large.

Tail: White Bucktail.

Flash: Gold Krystal Flash.

Underwing: White Bucktail.

Adhesive #1: Superglue.

Eye base: Orange Ice Dub.

Adhesive #2: Superglue.

Eyes: Easy Shrimp Eyes, small.

Rear Body: Orange Ice Dub.

Legs: Easy Shrimp Legs 2.0.

Front Body: Tan rabbit dubbing.

Wing: Tan Bucktail.

Head: White thread.

Adhesive #3: UV-cure resin.