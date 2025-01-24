Edison Fly Fishing Show Opens Jan. 24

The Edison, New Jersey, edition of the Fly Fishing Show opens on Jan. 24, and features a record $100,000 in door prizes. The event takes place at the New Jersey Convention & Conference Center, and starts at 9 a.m. from the 24-26. Admission is $20 for one day, $35 for two days, and $45 for three days.

Attending the show gives you a chance to be among the first to lay your eyes on all the new gear that will be available for anglers this year. You’ll also have the opportunity to attend the premiere of the 2025 International Fly Fishing Film Festival, on Friday, Jan. 24, at 6:3o p.m.

This show is a great way to get out of the house and break some of the cabin fever you might be feeling as we’ve all dealt with the extreme cold lately. Plus, who doesn’t like to talk shop with other anglers?

You can view more details about the show, buy tickets, and view vendors, here.