Bajio Launches Fishing Scholarship

Bajio, the makers of fly fishing-centric sunglasses, just announced a fishing scholarship in which they’ll pay for one winner to attend a 2025 Fish for Change summer program. The winner will choose to attend a program in Honduras, Mexico, the Bahamas, or Costa Rica.

Fish for Change “empowers young people to become global citizens through experiential learning,” according to their website. Their weeklong programs throughout the summer blend “culture exchange and environmental stewardship” and utilize fly fishing to help young people learn and grow.

Last year, Bajio launched their Temples of Change frames, a line of sunglasses with permit artwork drawn by Casey Anderson. Those frames not only support Anderson, but the proceeds from those sales also go into a scholarship fund to help send one young person on “the trip of a lifetime,” according to Bajio.

Each destination offers young people the chance to fish incredible places for fish that many anglers have on their bucket lists.

In Honduras, they’ll chase permit, bonefish, and tarpon. In Mexico, snook are on the menu along with permit, bonefish, and tarpon. Anglers who opt to head to the Bahamas will have the chance to catch permit and bonefish, while the ones who choose to go to Costa Rica will have perhaps the most diverse experience, with chances for rainbow trout, machaca, and giant tarpon.

The scholarship winner will stay at a world-class lodge and have access to guides who will walk them through every step of fly fishing in saltwater.

Applications are due by Feb. 28, and a winner will be announced on April 1. You can submit an application here.

You can support this year’s winner, and future winners, but purchasing Temples of Change frames from Bajio, which you can do here.