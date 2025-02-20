Patagonia Wader Repair Tour

If you put a hole in your waders last season and haven’t gotten around to fixing it yet, you might be able to get it professionally repaired. The folks at Patagonia’s wader team are hitting the road this spring for their Wader Repair Tour, where they’ll inspect, diagnose, and repair waders, for free. And they don’t have to be Patagonia waders, either. Any brand is welcome at the events, which take place in Colorado, Montana, and Utah.

Each tour stop will also feature live patching demonstrations, maintenance tips, and the chance to connect with local organizations working to protect wild fish and clean water. Plus, you’ll get a sneak peek at Patagonia’s upcoming fly gear and enjoy organic refreshments from Patagonia Provisions.

The tour dates are listed below, along with links to RSVP for the ones nearest you.

FEB 21–23 | Denver, CO – The Fly Fishing Show (RSVP)

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center | 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Community Partner: Community Fly Fishing

FEB 28–MAR 1 | Missoula, MT – Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop (RSVP)

215 W Front St | 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

MAR 2 | Bozeman, MT – Yellow Dog Fly Shop & Montana Troutfitters (RSVP)

MAP Brewing | 2 p.m.–7 p.m.

Free Fly Tying Demo

Community Partner: Yellow Dog Community and Conservation Foundation

APR 25 | Littleton, CO – Anglers All (RSVP)

Open Fly Tying Class: 5 p.m.–7 p.m.

Gear Drive: Community Fly Fishing will collect lightly used gear to help provide outdoor access and fly fishing opportunities.

APR 26 | Lafayette, CO – Arbor Anglers Fly Shop (RSVP)

Open Fly Tying Class: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Gear Drive: Community Fly Fishing will collect lightly used gear.

APR 27 | Fort Collins, CO – St. Peter’s Fly Shop (RSVP)

2008 E Harmony Rd. | 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Open Fly Tying Class: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Gear Drive: Community Fly Fishing will collect lightly used gear.

APR 29 | Salt Lake City, UT – Western Rivers Fly Fisher (RSVP)

1071 East 900 South | 2 p.m.–7 p.m.

Community Partner: Utah Wildlife Federation