What Is a “Cutt-Slam?”

Fishing slams are an interesting concoction that offer a legitimate challenge for those looking for a new challenge. In the most general sense, a fishing slam is when an angler catches two or more species of fish in a day. The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) recognizes a few different types of slams, including the Fantasy Slam (five species in a single day) and the Saltwater Grand Slam (striped bass, bluefish, false albacore, and bonito).

Since most folks enjoy a challenge—and a fair dose of competition—slams have become conservation tools of sorts. The Cutt-Slam in Wyoming is a great example.

To complete the Cutt-Slam, you need to catch each of Wyoming’s native cutthroat subspecies, from their native drainage. Doing so means you’ll catch a Yellowstone, Snake River, Bonneville, and Colorado River cutthroat, each in their own distinct section of the state. You take pictures of your catches, document where they happened, and submit that information to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD). Once verified, you’ll receive a personalized certificate, a car decal, and a challenge coin to commemorate your achievement.

The Cutt-Slam was started by the late Ron Remmick, a fisheries biologist with WGFD, who had a passion for cutthroat trout conservation. According to WGFD, he started the Cutt-Slam to “encourage anglers to learn about Wyoming’s cutthroat trout, and develop an appreciation for the habitat needs and management programs necessary to maintain these species.”

The idea is that by sending anglers out to some of the state’s more secluded corners, they’ll gain a better appreciation for the places cutthroat live, and help protect and conserve that habitat. It’s worked well enough for Wyoming that Utah started its own Cutthroat Slam, and proceeds from that registration fee go directly to fund habitat projects across the state. Wyoming’s Cutt-Slam is free.

According to County17.com, a local Wyoming publication, over 100 anglers completed the Cutt-Slam in 2024.

“Since its inception in 1998, 2,555 anglers from three countries and 49 states have achieved the Cutt-Slam,” County17.com wrote. “Rhode Island is the only state that hasn’t had a resident complete the challenge, Game and Fish says.”

You can learn more about the Cutt-Slam here.