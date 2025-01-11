Idaho Falls To Host 2025 Youth and Ladies Fly Fishing Championship

The 2025 World Youth and Ladies Fly Fishing Championship will be held in Idaho Falls from July 12 to July 19. The competition will occur on the Snake River, Henry’s Fork, Hebgen Lake, Warm River, Sheridan Lake, and the Grey’s River. This will give visiting anglers a true taste of the fishing available in the Idaho Falls area, and disperse fishing pressure to various rivers as well.

According to the Post Register out of Idaho Falls, Glade Gunther, who is captain of Fly Fishing Team USA, spoke to local Trout Unlimited groups last week to ease any concerns locals had about the impact of such an event on their fisheries.

“We try to do our very best to take care of the fish,” Gunther is quoted as saying. “Of course, we enjoy catching the fish, but we want to make sure we take care of the fish and put them back in just as good shape as we found them.”

There will also be an education symposium surrounding the opening ceremonies of the competition, to help educate more anglers about the value of catch-and-release and best practices for trout handling.

You can learn more about the event here.