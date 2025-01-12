Fly Fishing in New York City

New York City probably isn’t high on any list for destination fly fishing. Yes, there’s plenty of great fly fishing outside of the Big Apple, but did you know there’s a decent fly fishing culture there, too?

Jared Zissu, writing for Sports Illustrated, takes us through the “surprisingly diverse” fishery in New York City, as well as its local fly shop, the Urban Angler.

“The truth is, you have a few options, but be prepared to back-cast over a crowd of curious spectators or dodge the occasional park ranger,” Zissu writes. “If you’re up for the challenge, though, it can be a uniquely rewarding experience.”

That challenge ranges from chasing carp, bass, and bluegill in Central Park. Carp are the trophy species there, and Zissu says they present great opportunities for dry fly fishing like “trout in Montana.”

You’ll also find some fishing just offshore, especially when the striped bass are moving. Bluefish and black sea bass are also options, and you can fish for them in view of La Guardia Airport, which isn’t something you get to experience every day.

I’ve made it to New York City twice in my life, and even lived there for a spell. If I ever go back, I’ll have to pack a fly rod and go meet those Central Park carp.

You can read Zissu’s entire story, and learn more about the fly fishing options just outside of New York, here.