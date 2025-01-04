More Than Just a Cast

Chasing redfish on the fly is something I’ve always wanted to do. And I’ll admit, I’ve thought to myself that it look easy enough. I reckoned I could get the hang of it quick enough to make a trip down south worth my time and money.

Then, I read this story by Owen Plair, over at Gink & Gasoline, and realized how wrong I was.

He talks about how chasing redfish on the fly rod is more than just being able to bomb long casts.

“The most important thing when hunting redfish in the shallows is communicating with the guy on the platform,” Plair writes. “He’s not only poling you around on the skiff, but also spotting, and putting you on fish.”

My communication game isn’t always the strongest, especially when it comes to working on something new, like casting to redfish. So, that’s something to work on.

But that’s not the only skill you need for this kind of fishing.

“The next key factor is gauging distance,” Plair says. “If the angler cannot see the fish, accurately judging distance is key to a good presentation.”

So, I’m 0-for-2 so far on required skills for redfishing. I know from my time hunting elk that I’m a notoriously bad judge of distance without the aid of a rangefinder.

If nothing else, these piece gave me a lot to work on before I ever do leave the Rockies and try fishing down south. If you’re headed out for redfish in 2025, and you haven’t gone before, I’d recommend reading Plair’s piece, which you can do here.