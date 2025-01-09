Skwala Launches RS Outpost Jacket

Skwala, the Bozeman-based apparel company, has released their latest product, the RS Outpost Jacket. This is a bomber, do-it-all cold weather piece intended for use in the most extreme environments.

Skwala uses the same 150 grams of 3DeFX+ insulation found in their Fusion 3/2 Puffy to provide warmth in the Outpost. On top of that, they’ve covered the insulation in a fully waterproof shell with taped and reinforced seams. You’ll also find a pass-through pocket that allows you to reach your waders without removing the jacket, as well as a wicking interior liner to keep moisture away from your body.

Essentially, Skwala combined the best features of their Fusion 3/2 Puffy and RS Jacket to provide something that’s both waterproof and insulating. The RS Outpost will remove the need for two layers, especially on windy days when a waterproof shell can temper the wind’s bite.

Adjustable cuffs, a tool docking station, and seven pockets round out the technical features on the RS Outpost. There’s only one zippered internal pocket, but there are two fleece-lined, zippered hand warming pockets, as well.

“The RS Outpost Jacket represents the pinnacle of innovation and design for our team,” said Kevin Sloan, Skwala Founder and CEO. “This jacket will be a favorite of anglers who like to still get after it in the colder months.”

Per a press release, the RS Outpost Jacket has been rigorously tested over the past two years in the most extreme conditions and by some of the industry’s most demanding anglers and guides. This jacket has proven its ability to deliver unmatched performance and durability, making it an essential addition to any cold-weather fly fishing kit.

The RS Outpost is available now online and will be available soon at Skwala retailers. The jacket retails for $649.