The Case for Winter Fishing

Winter is a hard time of year for a lot of anglers. Between the holidays, bad weather, less daylight, and a lack of hatches, chasing fish is exponentially more difficult now than at other times of the year. However, winter fly fishing is completely worth it for those who brave the cold and can figure out where the trout are holding. Some of my biggest trout I’ve caught on a fly rod came during the winter (including a 25-inch rainbow that ate a size 18 zebra midge).

That’s the background for this story from Kevin McKay, who’s an Outdoors Contributor for the Bangor Daily News in Maine. He writes a pretty good story about a recent winter fly fishing trip he took. You’ll learn about the biggest challenges he faced, how he overcame them, and why he’s placing more value on cold-weather fishing than he did before. If you’re on the fence about fishing this time of year, you should read the story.