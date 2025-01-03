Lani Waller’s “Grasshopper Bridge”
Lani Waller needs no introduction for steelheaders, as he was one of the most respected steelhead anglers and teachers before he passed away in 2024. His big project was a film series about catching steelhead, which is widely regarded as one of the best educational film series ever produced. In addition to that, he wrote a few books and contributed to Fly Fisherman Magazine and Wild Trout and Salmon Magazine.
The last project Waller worked on before he died is a collection of 11 essays entitled Grasshopper Bridge. The folks over at Fly Fisherman Magazine have the entire book available for free download, and will also be releasing a new chapter from that book for the next 10 weeks.
You can read the first one, and find the entire book for download, here.
