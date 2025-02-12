5 Best Fly Fishing Books

Anytime we talk about “the best,” we’re wading into subjective territory. That’s why I hesitate to ever call a fly rod, or waders, or any other gear I review, “the best.” They might be the best for me, but my experience isn’t all-encompassing.

So, it’s interesting that Jasper Taback, over at Sports Illustrated, decided to pick the five best fly fishing books all anglers should read. I agree with most of the list, but I’m surprised to see A River Runs Through It didn’t make the cut. As much as I enjoy The River Why by David James Duncan, I think A River Runs Through It is a stronger, more captivating story.

At any rate, you can look at the entire list and see if you agree with Taback. I’d also be interested to hear about your own list of must-read fly fishing books below.

Read the list here.