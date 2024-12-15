Orvis Podcast: Getting Started in Trout Spey

Tom Rosenbauer sat down with Pete Kutzer, a renowned casting instructor, to talk about the basics of getting started in trout spey. This is a style of fishing that I think is underutilized here in the West, and it’s something I’d like to learn more about myself. Pete and Tom are very knowledgeable on the subject, and this podcast offers a wealth of information you just don’t want to miss.

You can listen to the show here.