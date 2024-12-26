Hardy Collaborates With TU for New Reel

Hardy Fly Fishing, the renowned maker of reels and rods in the United Kingdom, has partnered with Trout Unlimited to create a new reel. The Limited Edition Trout Unlimited Tealweight Fly Reel is designed for 3 and 4-weight rods, and only 300 have been built. For every reel sold, Hardy will donate $100 to Trout Unlimited.

The Tealweight is available right now online and through your local Hardy dealer. These reels retail for $595. As you’d expect from the name, these reels are finished in a striking teal color, along with the usual bright silver line guard you’d expect on this style of reel.

The Tealweight was originally built in 2001 as a spinoff of Hardy’s legendary Featherweight reels. They were designed specifically for the Japanese market.

“At Hardy, we’ve always believed that the beauty of fly fishing goes beyond the act of fishing—it’s about the rivers we fish, the ecosystems we treasure, and the legacy we leave,” Jake Fischenich, Brand Manager for Hardy, said in a press release.“This collaboration with TU is our way of honoring their decades-long commitment to safeguarding these invaluable waters while offering anglers a piece of history they can carry to the stream.”