Tom Rosenbauer on the Backcountry Manifesto Podcast

The great Tom Rosenbauer is on the other side of the podcast equation this time, as he chats with Hayden Sammick of Backcountry Manifesto about how folks can get started in fly fishing. In typical Tom fashion, he seeks to break down barriers and demystify the sport, explaining that it doesn’t have to be complicated or difficult: “It’s not snobby. It’s not exclusive. It’s just fun.”

If you know someone who is just getting started or who has been on the fence about taking up fly fishing, this is the podcast for them.

